Stormwater drains take more than water into Lake St. Clair.The big drain pipes pick up a lot of trash along the way, and that trash gets into the lake…
Elections officials in Oakland and Macomb counties are assuring voters that their ballots will be counted, even if they don't have results on election…
The Drainage District in Macomb County is getting money from the insurers of three contractors blamed for a huge sinkhole in Fraser. In December of 2016,…
President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., campaigned for his father in Macomb County on Monday night.Trump Jr. addressed a festive but…
Former Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith has agreed to plead guilty to obstruction of justice. U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider says Smith stole money…
A former Macomb County politician is facing up to ten years behind bars after pleading guilty to federal theft and extortion charges.Dino Bucci was former…
Macomb County Circuit Court judges have picked a prosecutor’s office veteran to fill in as county prosecutor.The circuit court bench met via Zoom on…
The Macomb County Public Works Commissioner is suing manufacturers of disposable wipes that claim they are flushable. Commissioner Candice Miller says if…
Macomb County is putting plans to build a new jail—and ask voters to fund it—on hold because of COVID-19.Plans to either renovate the jail or build a new…
Macomb County’s prosecutor resigned Monday after being criminally charged earlier this month.Eric Smith is facing up to 20 years in prison for his alleged…