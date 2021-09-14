-
A judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by a researcher who exposed Flint’s lead tainted tap water against activists who criticized him.In 2015, local…
-
A new report raises questions about the citizen science projects that emerged during the Flint Water Crisis. But critics charge the report’s authors have…
-
A prominent figure in the Flint water crisis is suing several people who worked together with him to reveal the city’s lead tainted tap water.The…
-
A report by the EPA’s Inspector General blames “management weakness” for delays in the federal agency’s response to the Flint, Michigan water crisis.Those…
-
Two academics who’ve played key roles in the Flint water crisis are now facing off in a lawsuit.Virginia Tech Professor Marc Edwards discovered high lead…
-
A disagreement between Flint water crisis researchers is escalating.Virginia Tech Professor Marc Edwards has filed a complaint against a Wayne State…
-
Virginia Tech professor Marc Edwards is expected to testify this week during a pair of criminal hearings related to the Flint water crisis.Marc Edwards’…
-
Because of the Flint water crisis, several Michigan cities are making long term plans to replace old lead water pipes that connect homes to the water…
-
Virginia Tech researchers say their latest tests of Flint tap water are consistent with state tests showing the city’s water is within federal standards…
-
In Flint, experts are warning that one potential solution to the city’s lead-tainted tap water has some serious potential downsides.Whole house filters…