march madness

-
INDIANAPOLIS — Johnny Juzang scored 28 points while playing most of the second half on a hurt ankle, and UCLA survived a series of nail-biting misses by…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — What was touted as the marquee matchup in the Sweet 16 turned into a dud.For everyone but Michigan, that is.Seven-foot-1 freshman…
-
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — It’s been a season of firsts for Michigan, and now the Wolverines can add a trip to the Sweet 16 to that list.Leigha Brown scored 23…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — What the Big Ten needed was someone, anyone, to start playing like it came from the Big Ten.Thanks to Michigan, the conference is…
-
The NCAA men's basketball tournament is underway, and for Michigan State, it's already over.Early Friday morning in West Lafayette, Indiana, the Spartans…
-
Today on Stateside, a report from a state commission says that the state's trial court funding system is "broken." Plus, we talk to the producers of a…
-
Today on Stateside, Governor Whitmer last week ordered state agencies to stop working on a proposed tunnel intended to house replacement pipelines for…
-
Today on Stateside, what will a lawsuit settlement that prohibits state-funded adoption agencies from refusing LGBTQ clients mean for Michigan moving…
-
Around 47 million Americans are expected to bet on this year's NCAA men's basketball tournament.That's according to a survey from the American Gaming…
-
The thrill of victory and the agony of defeat. The Michigan Wolverines were on the wrong side of that divide Monday night in San Antonio, Texas. Michigan…