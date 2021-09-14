-
Billionaire businessman Manuel “Matty” Moroun has died. He was 93.Moroun is best known as the longtime owner of the Ambassador Bridge. He bought the…
A state House budget proposal would stop the Michigan Department of Transportation from using taxpayer money on the Gordie Howe International Bridge…
The family that owns the Ambassador Bridge is apparently trying a new tactic to stop a competing bridge from being built: a TV ad appealing directly to…
Michigan Democrats will gather at the Cobo Center in Detroit on Sunday for their party's state endorsement convention. These conventions are generally…
Wayne County is selling the former McLouth Steel plant in Trenton to a company owned by Manuel "Mattie" Moroun.Moroun is the owner of the Ambassador…
No matter how bizarre your fantasies, reality is sometimes crazier. Nobody could have written a script for what’s happened in national politics.Nobody…
The Michigan Court of Claims has thrown out yet another attempt to stop the Gordie Howe International Bridge from ever getting built.The lawsuit came from…
The owners of the Ambassador Bridge in Detroit are suing Governor Snyder and the Michigan Department of Transportation over the proposed new Gordie Howe…
Detroit’s efforts to “re-industrialize” are getting a boost from the federal government.The U.S. Commerce Department’s Economic Development Administration…
The state has denied Ambassador Bridge owner MattyMoroun a permit to build a bridge between Algonac and Harsens Island.The island in northern Lake St.…