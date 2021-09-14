-
Patti Kornoelje says that when her son Casey Kornoelje was a teenager, she worried about the direction in which he seemed to be heading. He had multiple…
The Grand Traverse County prosecutor says she won’t challenge a state Court of Appeals decision.The ruling says judges cannot ban the use of cannabis by…
As of Wednesday, caregiver products have been phased out of Michigan’s regulated retail marijuana market.When Michigan voters approved medical marijuana…
Michigan retailers sold more recreational marijuana products than medicinal for the first time last week.Since the sale of recreational marijuana became…
Michigan’s marijuana companies are experiencing ups and downs with the COVID-19 outbreak.Marijuana businesses saw a rise in recreational sales before last…
State regulators are phasing out cannabis products coming from medical marijuana caregivers from Michigan’s retail market.Caregivers are legally allowed…
The city of Grand Rapids now has its first medical marijuana dispensary.The grand opening of Fluresh on the city’s Southwest side Friday came more than…
Michigan’s recreational marijuana industry continues to grow, two months after retail sales became legal.Michigan voters approved recreational marijuana…
Michigan recreational marijuana market is still going through growing pains after its first month.The Marijuana Regulatory Agency says the state has…
Michigan medical marijuana patients are being cautioned to expect further product shortages in the new year.The medical marijuana market has struggled…