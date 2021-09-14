Michigan House Speaker

-
While Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has indicated that her administration is working on guidelines for a partial restart of the state’s economy as soon as May 1,…
-
Michigan lawmakers returned to Lansing last week to launch the fall session.State House Speaker Tom Leonard, R-DeWitt, joined Stateside today to break…
-
It's a new year and a fresh start for the Michigan Legislature with a new session kicking off today.In the State House, there are 43 new members and a…
-
The Michigan legislature has begun its new session and that means new leadership in the House and Senate. Republicans have strong majorities in both after…
-
I travel to Toledo once a week, and if you make that trip, you know how wretched the roads are in some places.The governor does too. For two years, he’s…
-
Michigan State House Speaker Jase Bolger (R-Marshall) could be opening the door to extending civil rights protections to gays and lesbians. That would…