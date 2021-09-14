-
Stateside: Plasma antibody treatment; growing up in era of school shootings; Detroit’s lost studentsToday on Stateside, hospitals and health workers are still looking for ways to safely interact with patients following the first COVID-19 surge in…
Michigan high school students could potentially opt out of Algebra II. That’s thanks to a proposed bill in the state Senate. Michigan laws currently…
Michigan will have two accountability systems in place for K-12 schools this fall. The state system, passed during a lame duck session, puts in place a…
Michigan students are a signature away from getting four snow days forgiven after a brutal winter left some schools closed for weeks. The state Senate…
Read at grade level or you could get held back. Those are the options for Michigan third graders starting next year.That's thanks to a 2016 law aimed at…
Tuesday, state lawmakers plan to consider legislation to help school districts that have to make up snow days.Severe weather and bitter cold forced many…
New A-F system will be "confusing, exasperating, and frustrating," says interim state superintendentIn the frantic bill passing of lame duck, the state Legislature pushed through an A-F grading system for Michigan schools. It requires the state to grade…
A bill introduced by Representative Tim Kelly (R-Saginaw) passed yesterday with some amendments in the state House. If the education bill is passed in the…
Nikolai Vitti, superintendent of Detroit Public Schools Community District, is strongly opposed to an education bill making its way through the state's…
A 2006 state law says Michigan public schools must start after Labor Day. But this year, a record number of school districts received waivers to start…