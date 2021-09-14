-
Miguel Cabrera has joined one of Major League Baseball's most exclusive clubs.The Tigers star hit his 500th career home run Sunday afternoon in…
-
The college football season is almost here. Miguel Cabrera is attracting big crowds to Tigers games. And it's Friday. All good reasons to check in with…
-
Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera has won the American League Most Valuable Player award for the second straight year.Cabrera led the majors in…
-
Some data shows motorcycle helmet repeal has not increased deaths"The group that led the charge to repeal Michigan’s motorcycle helmet requirement says…
-
Miguel Cabrera won baseball's rare "Triple Crown" tonight after finishing up the regular season in Kansas City.That means he led the American League in…
-
Detroit Tigers' slugger Miguel Cabrera was arrested this week on suspicion of drunk driving. Baseball Spring training is already underway. The Detroit…