-
The Legislature’s lame duck session ends Thursday. And maybe not a moment too soon for many state lawmakers struggling to make it to the final gavel.The…
-
On Wednesday, a state Senate committee takes up a package of bills to legalize online gambling in Michigan.Online gambling is currently only legal in two…
-
Michigan is edging closer to clearing the road for driverless cars.A state Senate committee approved a package of four bills that loosen existing rules…
-
This Week in Michigan Politics, Jack Lessenberry discusses best practices at the Detroit Police Department following recent shootings involving police…
-
A Michigan Senate bill that would ban "sanctuary city" ordinances, which protect people living in the U.S. illegally, is drawing opposition from some…
-
So-called "sanctuary cities" in Michigan could soon face the loss of state funding.Senate Majority Leader Mike Kowall plans to introduce legislation to…
-
Michigan lawmakers are debating a $200 million aid package for Detroit as the city moves through bankruptcy. Until now, state lawmakers haven’t been…
-
A new film-incentives program would give money to film and video game companies under a proposal approved by the state Senate.Republicans have been…
-
With U.S. Rep. Thad McCotter (R - 11th district) running for president, his U.S. House seat is being eyed by politicians with aspirations - specifically…