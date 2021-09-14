-
Southeast Michigan is home to the largest and most diverse population of Arab Muslims, with 40% of its population identifying as Muslim. Some claim that…
-
Today on Stateside, Michigan’s top medical executive talks about Delta variant outbreaks and the season ahead. Also, FEMA and the Small Business…
-
A group of residents is fighting a settlement that would allow construction of a mosque in the Detroit suburb of Sterling Heights.In 2015, Sterling…
-
The city of Sterling Heights has agreed to settle two federal religious discrimination lawsuits, and allow the American Islamic Community Center to build…
-
They asked for permission to build a mosque in the city of Sterling Heights. After weeks of debate, the city denied their request.Now, the leaders of the…
-
Update: 1:54 p.m. August 16The City of Sterling Heights says animosity toward Muslims played no role in its decision to unanimously deny a permit to the…
-
Sterling Heights Mayor Michael Taylor is clarifying comments he made online this week about a controversial mosque project that’s divided the city.Taylor…
-
A controversial Florida pastor is scheduled to begin a rally in downtown Dearborn at this hour. The rally will take place in front of Dearborn city hall.…