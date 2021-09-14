-
Corteva Agriscience, a division of DowDupont, says it's ended its controversial testing program that was exposed last week by animal welfare advocates."We…
-
Insecticides widely used on farms, lawns and gardens — known as neonicotinoids — are showing up in rivers across the Great Lakes region.Michelle Hladik, a…
-
How worried should you be about pesticide residue on produce? Yesterday, we spoke with a veteran food scientist who said not to be alarmed. Today,…
-
Just how worried should we be about pesticide residues on the fresh fruits and veggies we buy? Can we trust government standards? Are consumers avoiding…
-
A conservation group is raising questions about Dow Chemical's attempts to convince the Trump administration to drop studies that show Dow's pesticides…
-
Researchers have found a chemical that’s widely used on crops such as almonds, wine grapes and tree fruits can be bad for bees.They’ve found it makes…
-
The Next IdeaPesticides are a critical part of a business that is very important to Michigan: agriculture. You need to control the insects that are…
-
Monarch butterflies are declining.The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is considering whether to add the monarch butterfly as a threatened species under the…
-
Researchers with the U.S. Geological Survey have been monitoring pesticides in rivers and streams around the country for 20 years. They just released…
-
A Michigan environmental group says gardeners should be careful when buying plants – they may be inadvertently harming bees.The Ann Arbor-based Ecology…