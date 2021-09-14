peter spadafore

-
The Michigan Department of Education is getting an “incomplete” on its assignment to assign a letter grade to every Michigan school.The state Department…
-
Tuesday, state lawmakers plan to consider legislation to help school districts that have to make up snow days.Severe weather and bitter cold forced many…
-
State lawmakers are moving to keep the percentage of school administrator evaluations based on student growth right where it is now.The percentage is…
-
Lansing’s City Council voted unanimously Monday night to approve a purchase and development agreement of a new mixed-use development project on land along…
-
The Lansing school board has put off a decision on whether to privatize the district’s bus service.School officials say the proposal would save the…