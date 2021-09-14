-
Black residents in Grand Rapids have thought for decades that the city’s police targeted them unfairly. But a traffic study released last year put some…
-
A year ago, the City of Grand Rapids released a study showing that black drivers are twice as likely to get pulled over as white drivers. Since 2015, the…
-
The Grand Rapids Police Department wants a better relationship with the community it serves -- so it sought out a task force to review its policies.The…
-
Grand Rapids will add an extra million dollars in next year’s budget to improve community and police relations. But city leaders still haven't decided how…