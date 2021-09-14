political asylum

-
A federal judge in Ann Arbor heard arguments Wednesday in a case involving a Haitian asylum seeker. Ansly Damus has been held by immigration authorities…
-
The Trump administration intends to restrict the flow of refugees and immigrants into the United States, causing concern for organizations that help…
-
Last night, the main ballroom was filled to capacity at the Atheneum Suite Hotel in Detroit’s Greektown, a place designed partly to attract higher-stakes…
-
It was a close call for Freedom House, the one-of-a-kind Detroit shelter that provides housing, legal aid and a host of other services to help asylum…
-
Detroit's Freedom House has lost its federal funding for the first time in more than 20 years. And it may have to shut down or substantially reduce its…
-
We’re going to see a lot of stories about homeless people in Michigan this winter. Unemployment has come down a little, but is still high, and assistance…