Stateside: MI GOP party divide; making the fragrance industry more inclusive; redefining climate urgency from an Indigenous perspectiveWhat two Republican events say about a party divide within Michigan GOP. A Detroit indie perfumer envisions a decolonized fragrance industry. And, Potawotami scholar and activist Kyle Whyte on taking the time to put relationships first in climate solutions.
More than a dozen people gathered outside U.S. Sen. Gary Peters' (D-Mich.) Detroit office on Monday to support a provision in the latest coronavirus…
Anthony Adams, a former deputy mayor under Kwame Kilpatrick, announced on Tuesday that he will run for mayor of Detroit against incumbent Mike Duggan who…
In new album "Alive and Well Enough" actor Jeff Daniels tackles all the political and pandemic feelsMichigan’s favorite son is back, and is biding his time at home like the rest of us. Jeff Daniels, esteemed actor, playwright, and musician, released his…
Stateside: US Capitol riots change political spending; new music from Jeff Daniels; Dave Bing memoirToday on Stateside, a pro-business advocacy group says the insurrection and denial of election results will fundamentally change how they make political…
Stateside: Lame duck in Lansing; restoring the arctic grayling; vaccine hesitancy and misinformationToday on Stateside, old tensions between Governor Whitmer and state legislative leaders flared during the lame-duck session. Plus, a conversation with the…
Today on Stateside, reviewing the year in Michigan politics. We take a look back at this hectic year for Governor Gretchen Whitmer and state lawmakers,…
Amid impeachment and the 2020 election, surveys show political fevers running high at work, undercutting trust and productivity. And workers and employers are bracing for those dynamics to get worse.
Today on Stateside, Attorney General Dana Nessel clashes with the Republican-led legislature on a law that would change the rules on petition drives.…
Whether it's shouting matches in Congress, feuds on social media, a testy exchange between co-workers or a heated argument among family members, civility increasingly feels like a relic of the past.