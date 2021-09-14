Proposal 5

-
Political ads are filling the airwaves, but it’s not always easy to know what is true and what is not.Michigan Watch has teamed up with the Center for…
-
It’s obvious why the Ambassador Bridge-owning Moroun family is backing Proposal 6. That’s the ballot measure that would require of vote of the people to…
-
Stateside continued exploring the proposals that Michigan voters will see on next week’s ballot.Michigan Radio’s Lester Graham spoke with Cyndy about…
-
The state budget director says credit agencies won’t upgrade Michigan’s rating because of proposals on the November ballot.John Nixon today spoke…
-
State legislators play the game. Michigan voters will set the rules.The playing field for Michigan lawmakers could change significantly after Nov. 6, if…
-
Every Saturday Michigan Radio's Rina Miller talks with political analyst Jack Lessenberry about the week's top regional news stories. This week they talk…
-
There’s one thing that the vast majority of mainstream Republicans and Democrats agree on—Governor Rick Snyder, the man he defeated, Lansing Mayor Virg…
-
Election complaint filed against Snyder"A ballot campaign has filed an elections complaint against Governor Rick Snyder. It says he’s using his official…
-
Nobody likes taxes, and for the last 30 years, we’ve been happily brainwashed into thinking that our taxes are too high.And, as a result, a leading…
-
The election is six weeks away, and the vast majority of the media attention has been on whether President Obama or Mitt Romney will win the state. But I…