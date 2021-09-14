-
Flint is edging closer to getting out from under state oversight.Gov. Rick Snyder put the city of Flint under receivership in 2011 due to a financial…
Flint’s elected leaders once again have the ability to file a lawsuit against the state for its handling of the city’s water crisis.Today, the city’s…
Flint residents will continue to drink water from Detroit well into next year.While Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump was making the rounds in…
The panel in charge of Flint’s exit from state oversight says the city council isn't ready yet.The Receivership Transition Advisory Board has extended the…
A state oversight board is giving the Flint City Council its power back.The council’s powers have been limited since the Gov. Rick Snyder appointed an…
Flint’s new police and fire chiefs are now on the job.The city’s state oversight board today approved hiring Tim Johnson as Flint’s new top cop and…
Flint Mayor Karen Weaver says she didn’t think Friday was “a bad time” to fire three top city officials.Some have questioned the timing of Weaver’s…
Flint’s mayor is getting more “authority” at city hall.A state oversight board today approved a resolution giving the mayor the ability to hire and fire…
Flint Mayor Karen Weaver has the backing of Michigan’s governor to wield more power.But she needs to get the approval of a state oversight board. At a…
Flint’s city council has been overruled by a state-appointed oversight board.Yesterday, the Receivership Transition Advisory Board, or RTAB, approved a…