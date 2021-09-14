regulation

-
If you grew up in Michigan, you've probably got a pretty fair idea how the auto business works, including the basic fact that the vehicles rolling off…
-
Big businesses often oppose increased regulations. But not always: take the Clean Power Plan. The Environmental Protection Agency’s new rule requires…
-
Michigan’s Department of Environmental Quality proposed a list of new rules for hydraulic fracturing in the state — commonly known as fracking.Fracking is…
-
The Natural Resources Defense Council has recruited eight craft breweries in Michigan for a new campaign to promote clean water by supporting…
-
It could be welcome news for all the ocularists, auctioneers, and acupuncturists out there.The Michigan's Office of Regulatory Reinvention (yes, the…
-
A state senate committee will consider legislation Thursday to recognize Michigan businesses that are “environmental leaders.”But environmentalists say…
-
http://environmentreport.org/podcasts/2012/MPMGLRC_ENVRPT_20120119_01.mp3(We are having problems with the "audio processing" file above. Please use the…
-
Governor Rick Snyder could veto his first bill this week. He faces a Friday morning deadline to sign or a reject measure sent to him by the…
-
Back when Governor Rick Snyder was on the campaign trail... he promised to make dramatic changes to the way the state regulates businesses.Now the state…
-
The Republican controlled state Senate has approved a measure to rein in the authority of state regulators to enact environmental protection rules.The…