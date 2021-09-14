remote learning

-
Don’t get us wrong — COVID-19 has generally made being a teacher or a student or a parent in the K-12 system way harder. But when schools first shut their…
-
After a delay, Flint Community Schools will return to in-person learning next week.The district’s planned return to the classroom was postponed three…
-
During the past year, many universities have seen high rates of COVID-19 on or around their campuses. Academic institutions in Michigan and throughout the…
-
It’s Count Day for Michigan’s schools.But this being 2020, it’s a little different this year.Twice during the academic year, Michigan schools count the…
-
At this point, nearly all Michigan students are back in class for the fall semester, through Zoom meetings, physically distanced instruction, or…
-
On Stateside, a church in Romeo grapples with systemic and politically motivated vandalism. And, what six months of COVID have looked like. Plus, we…
-
Researchers at Michigan State University have come up with a way to help "distance learners" get more engaged in the classroom.More and more students are…