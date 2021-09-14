rural development

-
Today on Stateside, how the B117 variant tested Michigan’s pandemic success story, with disastrous results. Plus, how a new plan for infrastructure might…
-
In 2010, there were 247 Dollar General stores in Michigan. Now there are more than 500. And many of the new stores are located in rural areas and small…
-
Agencies across the country are waiting and wondering if their programs will be on the federal government's chopping block this year. They're hoping a…
-
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has $25 million in loan guarantees available for qualifying small businesses in Michigan.The loans can go towards…
-
It seems like agriculture in Michigan just can't catch a break. First the drought, now a growing labor shortage.The industry is desperately seeking highly…
-
Gov. Snyder signed legislation aimed at improving Internet access in Michigan's rural areas.According to Snyder's office, the new law will allow easier…