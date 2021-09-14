sault ste marie

-
COVID-19 is now effecting Michigan’s border crossings into Canada.Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is closing his country's borders to…
-
Governor Rick Snyder has signed an agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that will commit up to $52 million of state money for upgrades to the…
-
Plenty of us will be enjoying the water and exploring the outdoors in Michigan this summer.But writer, broadcaster, and attorney Steve Lehto is taking…
-
Language is an essential part of preserving the ancient ties to heritage and culture. And with the native language of the Ojibwe people starting to fade,…
-
The U.S. Coast Guard says a Great Lakes freighter has run aground in the St. Mary's River, which runs between the U.S. and Canada along Michigan's eastern…
-
With its rocky soil, thick forests and painfully short growing season, the Upper Peninsula is never going to look like Iowa or Kansas – and that's okay.…
-
A former Republican state representative says he was on the "wrong side of history" when he opposed same-sex marriage during his time in Lansing 10 years…
-
We've been hearing from the experts that, thanks to the great winter and our friend the polar vortex, this is going to be quite a year for allergy…
-
UPDATE: Proving that Mother Nature loves a good joke, the burning of the snowman has been postponed until Friday because of snow and high winds. No,…
-
There’s a lot of arguing lately about building a new bridge to Canada.But this week, one Michigan community is celebrating a milestone for its…