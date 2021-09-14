-
Flint Mayor Karen Weaver scored a double win on Tuesday.Weaver easily defeated 17 challengers to win her recall election. The mayor garnered roughly 53%…
-
Update 9:30 p.m.A federal judge has denied the state’s request to give Flint’s mayor the power to sign a 30-year water contract before she faces a recall…
-
A $1,000 donation to Flint Mayor Karen Weaver’s campaign from a top aide to Governor Rick Snyder is drawing fire.Rich Baird has been the governor’s point…
-
A federal judge has denied the Flint city council’s request for more time to decide on a long-term water source for the city.U.S. District Judge David…
-
November 7, Flint voters go to the polls to decide a recall election against the city’s mayor. But few voters seem interested in learning more about the…
-
Next month, Flint voters will decide if they want to recall their mayor. The unusually large field of candidates may draw an unusually low number of…
-
Flint city council members are assessing their options now that a federal judge has told them the time has come to decide the city’s long-term tap water…
-
Flint Mayor Karen Weaver will face a city councilman in November’s recall election.Scott Kincaid had tried to run both for mayor and for re-election to…
-
A Flint city councilman faces a decision: run for re-election in November or run in a potential mayoral recall election.Scott Kincaid easily won the…
-
The man heading Flint’s lead pipe replacement program has a new contract.The council voted 9-0 on a reconsideration vote during a special meeting…