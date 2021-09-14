© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 91.3 Port Huron 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

severance

  • Politics & Government
    Let Them Eat Cake
    A while ago, somebody asked me what the biggest thing was that I had learned from a lifetime in journalism.What instantly popped into my mind was this:…