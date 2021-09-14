-
The Biden administration says it will not appeal a federal judge’s decision to uphold a settlement agreed to by the Sierra Club and DTE Energy.The…
The Michigan Chapter of the Sierra Club’s ‘Environmentalist of the Year’ did not plant a forest or fight pollution. The environmental group is honoring…
Environmental groups and consumer advocates want electric utilities to think more long term. The Citizens Utility Board of Michigan, the Michigan…
DTE Energy, the EPA, and the Sierra Club have an agreement that ends a ten year old dispute about some changes the power company made to its Monroe power…
A coalition of environmental and consumer advocates says Ford Motor Company and other automakers are lobbying the Trump administration to roll back fuel…
Environmentalists and their allies in Congress are stepping up their efforts to fight proposed cuts to federal Great Lakes funding and the EPA…
This week…a state senate committee holds a hearing on Governor Snyder’s pick to head the Department of Environmental Quality. Heidi Grether is a former…
Lansing utility officials are weighing a plan that could greatly increase their reliance on alternative energy.The Lansing Board of Water & Light will…
State lawmakers are expected to take up a major overhaul of Michigan’s energy policy as they return from their November break. The House and Senate are…
A federal judge has ruled in favor of Enbridge Energy and the federal government in a lawsuit brought by the Sierra Club over a pipeline running through…