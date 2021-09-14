-
Stan Ovshinsky barely had a high school education, and part of him was always more at home in machine shops like the one where began working when he got…
-
Somewhere in most Michigan newspapers today, past the stories about the Tigers winning the pennant and the campaign ads, you may find an obituary for a…
-
An obituary from the Ovshinsky family:Stanford R. Ovshinsky died peacefully at his home just 39 days short of his 90th birthday. The cause of death was…
-
Everybody knows the old saying that prophets are never appreciated in their own countries. We take the familiar for granted.That’s certainly the case in…
-
I had dinner the other night with perhaps the most amazing man in Michigan, a man who has been hard at work creating the future for more than half a…