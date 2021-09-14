-
A 26-year-old, pregnant environmental activist is serving a two-year sentence at Michigan’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility right now.But Siwatu-Salama…
-
Updated at 10:33 amA Democratic state Senator hopes to repeal Michigan’s “stand-your-ground” law.Under that law, a person can use deadly force against…
-
Theodore Wafer took the stand to testify in his own defense for a second straight day Tuesday.Wafer is on trial for second-degree murder in the November…
-
Was it murder or self-defense?That’s the question jurors will decide in the case of Theodore Wafer, whose trial on charges including second-degree murder…
-
Florida caught lots of attention after the fatal shooting of Trayvon Martin, a Florida teen. On trial for the killing is George Zimmerman who claims he…
-
More than a dozen Democratic Michigan House members have introduced legislation to repeal the state's "stand your ground" self-defense law after the fatal…