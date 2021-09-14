state of the state 2012

-
Tonight, Gov. Rick Snyder will deliver his fourth State of the State address.Michigan’s leaders are already spelling out what issues they hope to see the…
-
The following is a summary of a previously recorded interview. To hear the complete segment, click the audio above. Governor Snyder announced his plan to…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The United Auto Workers and other labor unions are calling on members to protest before and during Gov. Rick Snyder's third State of…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Rick Snyder heads into next week's State of the State address with some unfinished business.Some of the big proposals he gave…
-
Gov. Rick Snyder gave his second state of the address this week.To take a closer look at how Gov. Snyder and the legislature might move forward this…
-
Wednesday evening, Michigan's Governor Rick Snyder hosted an online town hall meeting, soliciting questions via email and social networking sites while…
-
Governor Rick Snyder is in for a long night if he plans on answering ALL of the questions submitted for his "online town hall" tonight.More than 3,500…
-
Governor Snyder’s state of the state speech last night didn’t provoke the kind of excitement it did a year ago.And that’s not necessarily bad. In fact, it…
-
http://environmentreport.org/podcasts/2012/MPMGLRC_ENVRPT_20120119_01.mp3(We are having problems with the "audio processing" file above. Please use the…
-
As we've been reporting, Governor Snyder delivered his second State of the State address last night. Here's a roundup of what various political reporters…