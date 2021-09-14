state prisons

-
Thousands of Michigan prison inmates have been receiving federal stimulus payments during the pandemic.The fear is that inmates have been using the money…
-
The state’s prisons have been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly 50% of Michigan’s prison inmates have been infected by the virus.As inmate Debra…
-
Five Michigan inmates died this past weekend of COVID-19, bringing the total number of inmate deaths statewide to 94. 42% of state prisoners have now been…
-
There's a big outbreak of COVID-19 at the Marquette Branch Prison in the Upper Peninsula.Michigan Department of Corrections spokesman Chris Gautz says it…
-
The coronavirus is rapidly spreading in some Michigan prisons, especially Lakeland Correctional Facility, Parnell Correctional Facility, Cotton…
-
Attorneys, advocates, family members and inmates are calling on Governor Gretchen Whitmer to use her executive authority to reduce prison populations.As…
-
In a move to restore prison food service jobs to state workers, Gov. Rick Snyder proposed an end to Michigan’s use of a private food company, Trinity Food…
-
You might think of Heidi Washington as the chief of 40,000 people scattered across the state in 30 different camps. Except she has much more power over…
-
Last September at the Bellamy Creek Correctional Center near Ionia, an inmate died. He’d been in some kind of confrontation with another…