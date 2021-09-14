-
Anyone 18 years and older would be allowed to possess and use a stun gun for self-defense in Michigan under legislation that passed this week in the House…
The Detroit Police Department is moving forward on plans to equip officers with stun guns following years of debate on the issue.WDIV-TV reports the…
DETROIT (AP) - Detroit's police chief says his department needs stun guns, especially after an officer was attacked with a razor blade. Chief James Craig…
A court has ruled Michigan’s ban on private citizens owning Tasers and stun guns violates the right to bear arms that is protected in the state and…
BAY CITY, Mich. (AP) - The Michigan appeals court says the state can't stop people from owning stun guns.A three-judge panel at the court says the…
There’s a new study from Michigan State University that finds stun guns, when used by police officers, are more likely to cause injuries to civilians than…