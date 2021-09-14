-
The Trump administration has finalized a rule that will cut protections for migratory birds.The federal government will no longer prosecute companies and…
The flood that was caused by heavy rains and the failure of two dams near Midland caused property damage far downstream. But the long term damage might be…
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is considering whether lake sturgeon should be listed as threatened or endangered under the Endangered Species Act.This…
In yet another sign that invasive Asian carp could be inching closer to Lake Michigan, researchers with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service have found…
A new lawsuit is seeking to compel the federal government to come up with a national plan to protect the gray wolf, including those in the Upper…
There are renewed calls to kill cormorants in the Great Lakes. There are far fewer of these migratory birds left in the region after years of lethal…
The Trump administration’s detailed budget proposal leaves fewer resources for protecting endangered species. Under the proposed plan, the budget for the…
For more than a decade, double crested cormorants could be killed in 24 states in the eastern U.S. In the Great Lakes, it was mainly done to protect sport…
For the first time in the U.S., a bumble bee has been listed as an endangered species. It’s called the rusty patched bumble bee. The species is no longer…
This week, two environmental groups, the Center for Biological Diversity and the Center for Food Safety, put the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on…