United Auto Workers Secretary-Treasurer Ray Curry has been elected president of the union.Curry, 55, was picked by the union's International Executive…
“All I can say is I am sorry.”That’s what former United Auto Workers president Gary Jones told a federal judge during his sentencing hearing Thursday on…
Former United Auto Workers President Dennis Williams pleaded guilty to conspiring to embezzle union funds during a federal court hearing Wednesday.As part…
A former UAW president faces prison time after pleading guilty Wednesday to charges including embezzlement, racketeering and tax evasion.When he’s…
Former United Auto Workers President Owen Bieber has died. Bieber led the UAW through a recession, industry downsizing and expanding global…
A retired United Auto Workers employee says he was forced to pay dues to a fake local union. He’s now suing the UAW.Jim Shake worked for the UAW as an…
The United Auto Workers announced some internal changes on Monday in response to a federal investigation into the union’s finances.“Dues dollars are…
The president of the United Auto Workers has been named as a co-conspirator in a court filing against another union official. The two are accused of…
The United Auto Workers union authorized a strike against General Motors Sunday - the first since 2007.Negotiations between UAW and GM fell through over…
Three union workers at Fiat Chrysler are suing the automaker and the United Auto Workers over a bribery scheme.They're seeking class-action status to…