University of Michigan Health

The University of Michigan’s Big House is now a vaccination clinic. The football stadium that can hold more than 100,000 fans is, right now, center stage…
The University of Michigan is reaching out to donors, offering better access to its hospital’s doctors, for an annual fee.For $2,700 a year, a patient can…
A former University of Michigan pediatric rheumatologist has been arrested and is in federal custody on child pornography charges.Dr. Mark Hoeltzel was…
Patients and surgeons can now find free, online recommendations about how much opioid pain medication to prescribe for 11 common operations.The guidelines…
A lot of attention is showered on health concerns such as heart disease and cancer. There's much less attention and effort being directed to something…
If you find yourself craving an icy-cold cola or some ginger ale, maybe a Frappuccino coffee, should you be able to crack open a can or a bottle when you…
Around this time of year, we all try to do some spring cleaning.Well, it turns out that your brain does some of that too.Jun-Lin Guan, Ph.D, is a…
You're an 80-year-old famed neurologist at the University of Michigan. You're a giant in your field, with a list of honors and awards as long as your arm.…