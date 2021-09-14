US Customs and Border Protection

-
Protesters targeted the new interim head of Detroit’s Customs and Border Protection office as he took over that job Monday.Aaron Hull has been temporarily…
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection leader who’s been deeply involved in the migrant crisis on the Southern border is getting a new job in Detroit.Aaron…
Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined 20 other attorneys general from across the U.S. to ask a court to force the federal government to keep children…
Linen that once wrapped an Egyptian mummy has landed some people in trouble.Last month at the Blue Water Bridge, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP)…
The national debate over immigration reached another boiling point last week.First, a team of lawyers visited border patrol facilities in Texas where they…
Arrests of undocumented immigrants have jumped over the last two years in the Detroit sector of the northern U.S. border.According to U.S. Border Patrol…
On Wednesday, October 17, Canadian citizens will have the option of legally buying recreational marijuana. Rules regulating the use and sale of the drug,…
There’s been an uptick in money being seized by U.S. Customs officials in Michigan.U.S. Customs agents at Michigan’s international airports and border…
The American Civil Liberties Union in Michigan is suing U.S. Customs and Border Protection, alleging the agency failed to respond to a Freedom of…
U.S. Customs and Border Protection has clarified what seems to have been a misinterpretation of NAFTA law, which led to a number of Canadian nurses…