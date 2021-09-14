-
State lawmakers are proposing using one-time federal funds to underwrite a $2.5 billion investment in Michigan’s water infrastructure.The bill would use…
-
Grand Rapids Community College is launching a new job training program to certify people to work on public water infrastructure.The program includes…
-
The city of Detroit plans to put $500 million into its water and sewer systems, in what officials call the city’s first large-scale upgrade of its water…
-
The nation’s mayors want Washington to spend more to fix problems with water infrastructure in America’s cities.The U.S. Conference of Mayors-Water…
-
The federal government would spend tens of billions of dollars repairing the nation’s water infrastructure over the next decade if a bill introduced in…
-
Gov. Rick Snyder wants to improve the state's water infrastructure by investing $110 million annually to help ensure access to safe drinking…
-
The mandatory boil water advisory affecting more than 300,000 Oakland County residents won’t be lifted Friday as originally planned.The Great Lakes Water…
-
The Great Lakes Water Authority says more than 300,000 Oakland County residents currently under a boil water advisory should expect it to last for at…
-
More than a quarter of a million people in Michigan’s richest county have to boil their drinking water this week. If you haven’t heard, that’s because a…
-
The U.S. EPA is making long term revisions to the 25-year-old Lead and Copper Rule. The new rules are expected to come out this year. A top EPA official…