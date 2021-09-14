women voters

-
For the first time in 28 years a majority of Michigan voters chose a Republican president.Although low voter turnout in big, democratic strongholds like…
-
One hundred years ago, three women took a cross-country road trip from San Francisco to Washington DC to collect half a million signatures demanding…
-
Giving women a stronger voice in Michigan is the goal of a new coalition.MI-Lead is composed of more than 30 organizations, from civil liberties and…
-
As Michigan's August 5 primary and November election draw closer, there are some very tight races shaping up.The Cook Political Report says four…
-
Michigan's female delegates to the Republican National Convention not surprisingly give high marks to Ann Romney for her speech last night.Now the focus…