women's health

If you’re a woman in the United States, you’re more likely to die from pregnancy-related problems than in any other developed country. Now, researchers…
People started gathering more than an hour before the meeting.By the time the Muskegon County Board of Commissioners was scheduled to begin, the line of…
People everywhere need access to pads, tampons, and other feminine hygiene products, but throughout Michigan, some women and people in the transgender…
A skillful mining of data can give you a pretty good snapshot of how groups of people are faring -- for better or for worse.Sarah Szurpicki wanted to find…
Tampons and sanitary napkins.I’ve been a journalist for four decades, and during that time have written and broadcast about everything from train wrecks…
Whether it's baby boomers seeking help for aging joints or people seeking alternatives to surgery, the physical therapy industry is growing. And now women…
Planned Parenthood has been getting some very strong pressure from pro-life supporters, including members of the state Legislature, who want to shut the…
Laura Sprague is a personal trainer in Kalamazoo with a unique take on physical wellness. Her clients are aged 13-84 and she has worked with people who…
Giving women a stronger voice in Michigan is the goal of a new coalition.MI-Lead is composed of more than 30 organizations, from civil liberties and…
Women of Michigan, something's going on.Somehow, the "men's team" is gaining ground on the "women's team." Census results show a surprising trend: the…