A much smaller North American International Auto Show opens this week in Detroit

The North American International Auto Show opens to the media this Wednesday, September 13. The show opens to the public on Saturday, September 16.

It will be a much smaller show — and much less international — than it used to be.

Paul Eisenstein has covered the Detroit show for decades. He's now the editor of the auto industry-focused website Headlight.news.

"Many foreign brands are not going to be there," Eisenstein said. "You are going to see fewer products making their debut — perhaps six this year, where in some years over the past couple of decades there's been as many as 70 products."

He said many car companies are finding they can get a bigger buzz by replacing traditional - and expensive - auto shows with online reveals and single-brand auto shows.

There will also be a bigger focus on electric vehicles.

"What the industry is finding out is the best way to get people to like an EV is to get their butts in the seat," Eisenstein said. "So a lot of the auto shows and Detroit is one in particular are now setting up opportunities for consumers to go to the show and not just kick the tires, but actually drive some of the products on display."

Tickets are $20 for adults and teens over age 13, $10 for senior adults, and $12 for kids under age 13.