© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WRSX 91.3 Port Huron is off the air due to network issues. Technicians are currently working on the problem.
Environment & Climate Change

AG Nessel appeals to put Line 5 suit back in state court

Michigan Radio | By Lester Graham
Published March 3, 2023 at 1:05 PM EST
EnbridgeVehicle.JPG
Lester Graham
/
Michigan Radio
Enbridge Energy's Line 5 carries petroleum products piped from Alberta. Line 5 starts at Superior Wisconsin, through Michigan's Upper Peninsula, under the Straits of Mackinac, across the Lower Peninsula, under the St. Clair River south of Port Huron and then into Ontario.

Enbridge Energy has ten days to respond to an appeal to move a lawsuit from federal court back to state court.

Attorney General Dana Nessel filed a lawsuit to shut down Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline, saying it was a grave threat to Michigan and the Great Lakes. The 70 year old oil and liquid natural gases pipeline which sits on the bottom of the Straits of Mackinac which connects Lakes Michigan and Huron. Nessel says Line 5 is a "ticking timebomb" because of the risk of an oil spill.

As previously reported, the case was originally filed in state court, but Enbridge later got it moved to federal court. Nessel argued the federal court lacked jurisdiction. The federal court disagreed, but recently made way for the Attorney General to take it to the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals for a decision.

You can find stories regarding Line 5 dating back several years here.

Editor's Note: Enbridge Energy is one of Michigan Radio's corporate sponsors.

Tags
Environment & Climate Change Line 5enbridge energyDana Nessel
Lester Graham
Lester Graham reports for The Environment Report. He has reported on public policy, politics, and issues regarding race and gender inequity. He was previously with The Environment Report at Michigan Radio from 1998-2010.
See stories by Lester Graham
Website donate banner (1).png
Related Content