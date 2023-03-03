AG Nessel appeals to put Line 5 suit back in state court

Enbridge Energy has ten days to respond to an appeal to move a lawsuit from federal court back to state court.

Attorney General Dana Nessel filed a lawsuit to shut down Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline, saying it was a grave threat to Michigan and the Great Lakes. The 70 year old oil and liquid natural gases pipeline which sits on the bottom of the Straits of Mackinac which connects Lakes Michigan and Huron. Nessel says Line 5 is a "ticking timebomb" because of the risk of an oil spill.

As previously reported, the case was originally filed in state court, but Enbridge later got it moved to federal court. Nessel argued the federal court lacked jurisdiction. The federal court disagreed, but recently made way for the Attorney General to take it to the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals for a decision.

Editor's Note: Enbridge Energy is one of Michigan Radio's corporate sponsors.