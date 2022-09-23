The Michigan culture wars

Republican nominee for governor Tudor Dixon announced this week some of her plans for education policy, surrounding banning certain books from curricula, as well as changing the way the state superintendent is chosen.

Elsewhere in the leadup to the midterms, Republican Secretary of State nominee Kristina Karamo has refused interviews with not only journalists but also with the editorial boards of Michigan's two biggest newspapers– the Detroit Free Press and the Detroit News.

On the west side of the state, it was reported by CNN this week that John Gibbs, a Republican running for the MI-03 Congressional seat, once wrote that women should not have been given the right to vote.

Zoe Clark, host of It’s Just Politics, discusses all of this with just 45 days away from Election Day.

Jonathan Oosting , capitol and politics reporter for Bridge Michigan

, capitol and politics reporter for Samuel J. Robinson , Detroit-based reporter for Axios

, Detroit-based reporter for Nancy Kaffer , columnist for Detroit Free Press

, columnist for Kaitlyn Buss, assistant editorial page editor for Detroit News

