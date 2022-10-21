It's Just Politics: Michigan's congressional races to watch

As we inch closer to the midterms, we turn our focus to key Congressional races happening in Michigan.

First, we hear from It’s Just Politics host Zoe Clark’s interview with state Sen. Tom Barrett, a candidate for the 7th Congressional District, among the most competitive districts in the country. You can hear her interview with Barrett’s opponent, Elissa Slotkin, on last week’s show.

Then, guest host Colin Jackson turns to a panel of reporters to discuss the West Michigan 3rd Congressional District race, as well as some races in southeast Michigan, like the race between John James and Carl Marlinga.

Then the panel turns toward a discussion around covering politics as Black journalists and how the two parties appeal to different voting blocs.

There are 18 days until Election Day.

GUESTS:



Samuel J. Robinson, Detroit local reporter for Axios

Alyssa McMurty, reporter at Gongwer News Service

Alyssa Burr, political reporter for MLive

Music in this episode by Blue Dot Sessions.