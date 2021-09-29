© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

SW Detroit, then and now

Published September 29, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT
Colorful mural on brick building in Mexicantown, Detroit depicting artist Frida Khalo, a deer, and a panther like creature and butterflies around them.
Lauren Talley
/
Michigan Radio
A mural in Detroit's Mexicantown. The neighborhood's culture and business has been shaped by Mexican immigrants since they first started to settle in the neighborhood in the 1920s.

From the Great Migration to the impact of the I-75 extension in Detroit, Black and Latinx Americans have seen many parallels through their decades in the city. Today, we talk about the history, development and gentrification of Southwest Detroit, including Mexicantown, Corktown, and Delray.

GUEST:
Maria Elena Rodriguez, native Detroiter, entrepreneur, activist, and former president of the Mexicantown Community Development Corporation.

