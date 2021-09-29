SW Detroit, then and now

From the Great Migration to the impact of the I-75 extension in Detroit, Black and Latinx Americans have seen many parallels through their decades in the city. Today, we talk about the history, development and gentrification of Southwest Detroit, including Mexicantown, Corktown, and Delray.

GUEST:

Maria Elena Rodriguez, native Detroiter, entrepreneur, activist, and former president of the Mexicantown Community Development Corporation.

