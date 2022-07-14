Stateside Podcast: Digital privacy in a post-Roe era

It's no secret that websites and apps track your data, including those you may use to track your period and other reproductive information. While this data is often used for targeted ads to sell you goods and services, the end to the constitutional right to abortion has made privacy experts concerned about surveillance as well. While abortion is still legal in Michigan, experts suggest people take steps to limit their digital footprint in preparation for an uncertain future in the Midwest.

GUEST:

Nisa Khan, data reporter, Michigan Radio

