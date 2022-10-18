Stateside Podcast: Lee Chatfield under investigation

There was a time when Lee Chatfield was "The Guy" in Michigan’s Republican Party.

He was the youngest House speaker in more than 100 years. He was influential in the chamber, but also through his network of campaign donors, a non-profit foundation, and consulting business. He was someone who had all the angles.

But within a year and a half of leaving the Legislature, Chatfield's future is looking unsteady.

Earlier this year, Chatfield was accused of sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl in the late 2000s. That investigation opened a trap door into Chatfield’s financial world that’s looking more and more like its own investigation.

Today on the podcast we break down what we know about the complex web of money and power surrounding former State Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield. We’ll update you on where standing and evolving investigations are in this moment.

GUEST:

Craig Mauger, reporter, Detroit News

