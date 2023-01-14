Stateside Podcast: One of the last video rentals in MI

Remember Friday night at the video rental store? Reaching family consensus over weekend viewing, or maybe relishing your own pick and snack for a night to yourself; rows-and-rows of viewing possibilities. And then, it was all gone.

Blockbuster Video – once the leading video rental chain – closed all of its corporately owned stores in 2014. Family Video then became the last major chain standing until 2021 when they, too, shuttered all 250 or so of its stores that remained – over 50 of which were in Michigan.

There are still a few mom-and-pop video rental stores left in Michigan. We were feeling nostalgic, so Stateside went to one of them.

