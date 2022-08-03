Oakland County judge extends order that bars county prosecutors from enforcing 1931 abortion ban

A Michigan judge has extended an order that bars county prosecutors from enforcing a 1931 ban on abortion.

Oakland County Judge Jacob Cunningham agreed after lawyers for Governor Gretchen Whitmer argued that extinguishing his Monday order would cause chaos around the state.

The restraining order will hold at least until the next hearing on August 17.

Michigan's 1931 abortion ban makes it a crime to perform abortions unless the life of the mother is in danger.

A different judge suspended the law in May, but the state appeals court said only the attorney general's office was affected, not county prosecutors.