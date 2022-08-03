© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Oakland County judge extends order that bars county prosecutors from enforcing 1931 abortion ban

Michigan Radio | By The Associated Press
Published August 3, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT
protestors holding signs on both signs of the abortion rights argument in an outdoor protest
Jodi Westrick
/
Michigan Radio
Protesters on both sides of the abortion rights argument hold signs at a "Bans Off Our Bodies" protest in Ann Arbor, Mich., May 14, 2022.

A Michigan judge has extended an order that bars county prosecutors from enforcing a 1931 ban on abortion.

Oakland County Judge Jacob Cunningham agreed after lawyers for Governor Gretchen Whitmer argued that extinguishing his Monday order would cause chaos around the state.

The restraining order will hold at least until the next hearing on August 17.

Michigan's 1931 abortion ban makes it a crime to perform abortions unless the life of the mother is in danger.

A different judge suspended the law in May, but the state appeals court said only the attorney general's office was affected, not county prosecutors.

Tags

Politics & Government Abortion Rights in Michigan
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting.
See stories by The Associated Press
April-Post-Drive.png
Yes, I'll support Michigan Radio!
Related Content