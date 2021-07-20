© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Windsor border to reopen; Williamston Theatre gets creative; convincing vaccine skeptics

Michigan Radio | By Stateside Staff
Published July 20, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT
a lot of cars lined up outside the detroit windsor tunnel
Wikimedia Commons
/
http://bit.ly/1xMszCg

Today on Stateside, fully vaccinated Americans will soon be able to cross the border into Canada for non-essential travel. We'll hear from a reporter about what they can expect. Plus, a conversation about the many varieties of vaccine hesitancy—and effective strategies to convince skeptics. And, we’ll talk with the directors of the Williamston Theatre, outside of Lansing, about their reopening plans. 

Listen to the full show above or find individual segments below. 

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts today.]

Fully-vaccinated Americans will soon be able to cross into Windsor for non-essential travel

SS_20210720_Schmidt_Canada_reopen.mp3
Stateside's conversation with Doug Schmidt

  • Doug Schmidt is a reporter with the Windsor Star. 

Pandemic pushes Williamston Theatre to get creative with live performance and reopening  

SS_20210720_Lepard_Sutton_Smith_Williamston_Theater.mp3
Stateside’s conversation with John Lepard and Emily Sutton-Smith

  • John Lepard is an assistant professor in theater at Michigan State University and executive director of Williamston Theatre.
  • Emily Sutton-Smith is an actress and co-founder of Williamston Theatre.
  • Support for arts and culture coverage on Stateside comes in part from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs.

There’s no one-size-fits-all solution to vaccine hesitancy, says public health expert  

SS_20210720_Wagner_vaccine_hesitancy.mp3
Stateside’s conversation with Abram Wagner

  •  Abram Wagner is an assistant professor of epidemiology at the University of Michigan. He researches vaccine hesitancy.

Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
