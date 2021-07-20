Stateside: Windsor border to reopen; Williamston Theatre gets creative; convincing vaccine skeptics

Today on Stateside, fully vaccinated Americans will soon be able to cross the border into Canada for non-essential travel. We'll hear from a reporter about what they can expect. Plus, a conversation about the many varieties of vaccine hesitancy—and effective strategies to convince skeptics. And, we’ll talk with the directors of the Williamston Theatre, outside of Lansing, about their reopening plans.

Listen to the full show above or find individual segments below.

Fully-vaccinated Americans will soon be able to cross into Windsor for non-essential travel

Stateside's conversation with Doug Schmidt

Doug Schmidt is a reporter with the Windsor Star.

Pandemic pushes Williamston Theatre to get creative with live performance and reopening

Stateside's conversation with John Lepard and Emily Sutton-Smith

John Lepard is an assistant professor in theater at Michigan State University and executive director of Williamston Theatre.

Emily Sutton-Smith is an actress and co-founder of Williamston Theatre.

There’s no one-size-fits-all solution to vaccine hesitancy, says public health expert

Stateside's conversation with Abram Wagner