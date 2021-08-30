Stateside: Return to school in Kalamazoo County; Little League World Series champs; car market

Today on Stateside, a whirlwind of health rules pave the way for in-person schooling in Kalamazoo County. Also, what to look for in a maddeningly tight car market. Plus, a conversation with the manager of the Little League World Series champs of Taylor North.

Listen to the full show above or find individual segments below.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts today.]

A return to school, and wearing masks, in Kalamazoo County

SS_20210830_Rutherford_Kzoo_Health.mp3 Stateside's conversation with Jim Rutherford. Listen • 10:33

Jim Rutherford is the health officer for Kalamazoo County.

Taylor baseball team wins Little League World Series

SS_20210830_Thorning_Little_League_World_Series.mp3 Stateside's conversation with Rick Thorning. Listen • 6:03

Rick Thorning is the manager of the Taylor North Little League team.

Canals, trains, and a trunk full of cash; Michigan's first infrastructure program

SS_20210830_Harvey_MHC_MI_First_Gov.mp3 Stateside's conversation with Mark Harvey. Listen • 12:05

Mark Harvey is a State Archivist for the Michigan History Center.

Insane car market has new and used car buyers overwhelmed and confused

SS_20210830_Glinton_Car_Purchasing_Woes.mp3 Stateside's conversation with Sonari Glinton. Listen • 10:08

Sonari Glinton is a former Michigander and automotive beat reporter, and currently hosts the podcast Now, What’s Next.

SS_20210830_Renee_Car_Buyer.mp3 Stateside's conversation with Curtis Renee. Listen • 8:10