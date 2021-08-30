Stateside: Return to school in Kalamazoo County; Little League World Series champs; car market
Today on Stateside, a whirlwind of health rules pave the way for in-person schooling in Kalamazoo County. Also, what to look for in a maddeningly tight car market. Plus, a conversation with the manager of the Little League World Series champs of Taylor North.
Listen to the full show above or find individual segments below.
[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts today.]
A return to school, and wearing masks, in Kalamazoo County
SS_20210830_Rutherford_Kzoo_Health.mp3
Stateside's conversation with Jim Rutherford.
- Jim Rutherford is the health officer for Kalamazoo County.
Taylor baseball team wins Little League World Series
SS_20210830_Thorning_Little_League_World_Series.mp3
Stateside's conversation with Rick Thorning.
- Rick Thorning is the manager of the Taylor North Little League team.
Canals, trains, and a trunk full of cash; Michigan's first infrastructure program
SS_20210830_Harvey_MHC_MI_First_Gov.mp3
Stateside's conversation with Mark Harvey.
- Mark Harvey is a State Archivist for the Michigan History Center.
Insane car market has new and used car buyers overwhelmed and confused
SS_20210830_Glinton_Car_Purchasing_Woes.mp3
Stateside's conversation with Sonari Glinton.
- Sonari Glinton is a former Michigander and automotive beat reporter, and currently hosts the podcast Now, What’s Next.
SS_20210830_Renee_Car_Buyer.mp3
Stateside's conversation with Curtis Renee.
- Curtis Renee is a native Detroiter.