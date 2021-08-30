© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Return to school in Kalamazoo County; Little League World Series champs; car market

Michigan Radio | By Stateside Staff
Published August 30, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT
The Taylor North baseball team
Rick Thorning
/

Today on Stateside, a whirlwind of health rules pave the way for in-person schooling in Kalamazoo County. Also, what to look for in a maddeningly tight car market. Plus, a conversation with the manager of the Little League World Series champs of Taylor North.

Listen to the full show above or find individual segments below.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts today.]

A return to school, and wearing masks, in Kalamazoo County

SS_20210830_Rutherford_Kzoo_Health.mp3
Stateside's conversation with Jim Rutherford.

  •  Jim Rutherford is the health officer for Kalamazoo County. 

Taylor baseball team wins Little League World Series

SS_20210830_Thorning_Little_League_World_Series.mp3
Stateside's conversation with Rick Thorning.

  • Rick Thorning is the manager of the Taylor North Little League team.

Canals, trains, and a trunk full of cash; Michigan's first infrastructure program

SS_20210830_Harvey_MHC_MI_First_Gov.mp3
Stateside's conversation with Mark Harvey.

 

  • Mark Harvey is a State Archivist for the Michigan History Center.

Insane car market has new and used car buyers overwhelmed and confused

SS_20210830_Glinton_Car_Purchasing_Woes.mp3
Stateside's conversation with Sonari Glinton.

  • Sonari Glinton is a former Michigander and automotive beat reporter, and currently hosts the podcast Now, What’s Next.
SS_20210830_Renee_Car_Buyer.mp3
Stateside's conversation with Curtis Renee.

  • Curtis Renee is a native Detroiter.

Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
